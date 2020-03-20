Syracuse finishes 4th in the final IWLCA rankings of the season

Syracuse finished fourth in the final Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association (IWLCA) rankings of the 2020 season. SU’s only defeat came in a 17-16 loss to Stony Brook on Feb. 10 in the Carrier Dome.

The Orange (7-1, 1-0 Atlantic Coast) boasted the best scoring defense in the nation, allowing seven goals per game. SU gave up more than eight goals in a game only twice.

Senior goalkeeper Asa Goldstock finished with the lowest goals-against average (7.07) in Division-I. And, judging by her Twitter, it appears Goldstock plans to return for a redshirt fifth year if the NCAA officially grants relief to spring athletes.

2021 can’t come soon enough https://t.co/yThigd5bnX — Asa Goldstock (@AsaGoldstock21) March 13, 2020

Senior attack Emily Hawryschuk finished second in the country in goals per game (4.88). She has yet to confirm whether she plans to return for a fifth season if possible. Hawryschuk currently ranks sixth in school history both in points (249) and goals (205).

Another senior attack, Morgan Alexander, announced she’d return for a sixth year following successful surgery on March 18 to repair her torn left ACL. She started three of SU’s first four games this season before sustaining the injury in practice on Feb. 19.