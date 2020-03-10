Syracuse Stage to remain open despite coronavirus concerns

Syracuse Stage plans to continue its scheduled performances despite Syracuse University’s announcement to suspend on-campus classes after Friday, March 13 due to the coronavirus. However, Syracuse Stage is employing increased cleaning measures due to the spread of the virus.

Syracuse Stage collaborated with SU and followed guidance from the Onondaga County Health Department and the New York State Department of Health, according to a press release from Artistic Director Bob Hupp and Managing Director Jill Anderson.

As of March 10, Onondaga County has no confirmed cases of the coronavirus, a respiratory disease also known as COVID-19.

Hupp and Anderson said that Syracuse Stage has intensified its cleaning routines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We are taking extra care and using specialized equipment to provide an additional level of deep cleaning,” Bob Hupp and Jill Anderson said in the press release.

Syracuse Stage encourages artists, employees and patrons to follow health precautions such as handwashing and covering sneezes, per the press release. Additional cleaning products will be available in public spaces as well. Anyone who is feeling sick should stay home, according to the press release.

Syracuse Stage has also implemented a flexible ticket exchange policy during this period, according to the press release. Customers can call the box office to exchange tickets.