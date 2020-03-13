Syracuse Stage suspends performances of ‘Amadeus’ after opening night amidst coronavirus concerns

Syracuse Stage has suspended performances of “Amadeus” as of Saturday, March 14 due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus. The opening night performance will continue as scheduled but will be the last performance of the show.

The coronavirus is a respiratory disease also known as COVID-19. As of Friday afternoon, New York state has 421 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, and Onondaga County has no confirmed cases.

“While this is a painful decision for us, we believe our responsibility to the health and safety of our community, patrons, staff, artists, and students must always be first and foremost,” Artistic Director Robert Hupp and Managing Director Jill Anderson said in a press release.

Tonight’s production of “Amadeus” will be videotaped by WCNY. Syracuse Stage is working to develop a way to give subscribers and current ticket holders exclusive access to this video, according to the press release.

No firm decisions about the productions of “Once” and “Yoga Play,” scheduled for later this year, have been made yet, per the press release. Syracuse Stage will continue to monitor the situation and follow the advice of Syracuse University and state and county health officials, Rupp and Anderson said in the press release.

According to the press release, Syracuse Stage will contact current “Amadeus” ticket holders about their options shortly.