Syracuse routs UNC in ACC tournament, 81-53, yet uncertainty looms

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As the world reacted to the most recent wave of coronavirus-related restrictions, Syracuse players warmed up in the hallway.

Hours before gametime, the NCAA announced an “essential-person” admittance edict for March Madness. Forty minutes before tip-off, fans huddled on phones in the concourse and in their seats, reading the latest news on their phones: The Atlantic Coast Conference won’t allow fans in the Greensboro Coliseum starting Thursday morning. And minutes into the game, the NBA announced that it was suspending its season.

Through it all, in almost an afterthought amid all the uncertainty both in the sports and the world at-large, Syracuse managed one its most impressive performances of the year.

No. 6-seeded SU (18-14, 10-9 ACC) routed a red-hot 14-seed North Carolina (14-19, 6-14), 81-53, in the second round of the ACC tournament. The defense constricted UNC star Cole Anthony and the offense scored at-will. The Orange never trailed, riding bench production and another highlight-filled performance by Elijah Hughes (27 points and seven rebounds). In what may be one of the last major basketball games played in the United States for a set-time — if not certainly one of the last played in front of a crowd — Syracuse did everything it could, and then some, to keep its NCAA Tournament hopes on life-support.

“It was a great win after what just happened very long ago in Syracuse,” SU head coach Jim Boeheim said. “We’ve been resilient. We bounced back.”

From the start, SU’s energy was palpable. Marek Dolezaj took the opening tip into the lane and spun inside for two. Hughes sunk a 3 off a Buddy Boeheim pass from the post. And when Hughes drew a charge, Orange head coach Jim Boeheim rose to his feet for the first time, arms extended.

By the first media timeout, Syracuse led by nine and Hughes already had totaled 11. UNC switched Andrew Platek and Cole Anthony onto Hughes to mixed results. His point total receded, though the added-pressure opened lanes for others.

With an early lead, Boeheim emptied his bench sooner than usual. The lack of drop-off in production preserved SU’s advantage. Brycen Goodine picked off a pass to the high-post and converted a layup. Howard Washington handled a full-court press with ease. And Quincy Guerrier was the most impactful, hauling in seven boards and scoring nine points in 19 minutes.

The Tar Heels, meanwhile, stumbled offensively as Syracuse denied Cole Anthony the ball. SU left UNC forwards on an island on the high-post, and their decision-making wavered. North Carolina entered winning four of its last five, but shot 25.8% from the field in the first half. Head coach Roy Williams called the 2019-20 Tar Heels “the least gifted team I’ve ever coached in the time that I’ve been back here,” on Jan. 7. That team showed up on Wednesday night.

Anthony scored his first bucket late in the half, spinning around one white jersey and finishing over another. But he paired quick passes with mid-range airballs. He even committed a technical foul after clipping Bourama Sidibe with a high-elbow. The ensuing free throws pushed the margin to 11 in the midst of a 15-0 SU run to end the half.

Yet, the outside hysteria permeated inside the arena. At halftime, as both teams cleared the floor, ACC officials jogged on with disinfectant wipes. They scrubbed down each chair, a byproduct of the conference’s added security measures, an official said.

“It’s obviously for the right reasons,” Buddy Boeheim said of restricting fan access to games. “Trying to prevent this in the best way possible”

Syracuse’s lead wasn’t threatened in the second-half. Guards created multiple alley-oop passes in the half-court. The 2-3 zone forced 18 turnovers. When Anthony sank his first 3 with 15:18 remaining, it was UNC’s first in nine tries. The deficit was still 18.

Orange players remained focused. Dolezaj cracked a smile heading into the first media timeout as he grabbed a Gatorade bottle. Boeheim quickly snapped and said, “Listen up,” to the forward. The margin nearing 20 a few minutes later, Boeheim opened a huddle by telling Hughes to slow down.

Pockets of orange dominated the pro-Carolina blue crowd. First half moments when the crowd urged a comeback, a well-timed field goal or defensive stop silenced them. An already sparse Coliseum emptied in garbage time and smiles permeated the end of SU’s bench.

Syracuse needs to run the gauntlet this week for the conference’s auto-bid. Step one was the Tar Heels. And behind Hughes, among others, SU completed it with ease.

Yet, the hurdles will only grow. Tomorrow night brings No. 3 seed Louisville at 9 p.m.; potentially in an empty arena, if at all.