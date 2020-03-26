Syracuse businesses struggle under social distancing measures

Danielle Mercuri’s restaurant, Rise N Shine, had two open locations earlier this month. Now, she’s down to one.

Mercuri temporarily closed one of the locations, on Thompson Road, due to the spread of the novel coronavirus. In compliance with state-wide restrictions, she’s limited her other location on Westcott Street to takeout, curbside pickup and delivery, with no in-house dining.

“Every day, something changes,” Mercuri said. “The rest of the restaurants around here — we’re not sure sure where we’re getting any kind of help.”

Mercuri’s business, like many others in Syracuse, is feeling the financial strain of the coronavirus pandemic and the social distancing measures instituted to curb it. And as local business owners work to keep their operations afloat, local, state and federal officials are scrambling to mitigate the virus’ economic fallout.

The novel coronavirus causes COVID-19, a respiratory disease that has infected more than 470,900 people and killed over 21,200 globally. New York state has confirmed more than 33,000 cases of the virus, with 81 confirmed cases and one death in Onondaga County.

As the virus continues to spread and put pressure on local businesses, some owners, like Steve Morris, co-founder of Mello Velo Bicycle Shop & Cafe, have to confront the possibility of closing for good.

“I think, as things progress, if numbers keep exponentially growing, people are going to be more cautious and less inclined to do delivery,” Morris said. “I don’t want to speculate, but I could see it getting to the point where it’s just like, ‘Alright, this is costing too much money. We can’t do it anymore.”

Mello Velo’s cafe no longer offers in-house dining, which drew most of its customers, Morris said. The bike shop, considered an essential business, is allowed to operate regularly during the pandemic.

Both Mercuri and Morris had to reduce staff as their restaurants transitioned to takeout only. Instead of 10 or 15 workers on a given day, Morris said, he now only brings in two or three. Mercuri said she used to have 20 workers, but now she only has five.

Morris and Mercuri hope to bring their employees back once the pandemic is over, they said.

“I will bring back every single one of my employees, no matter if I have a position or not,” Mercuri said. “I will bring them all back initially in hope that this community and the restaurant business will just flourish.”

As businesses owners like Mercuri and Morris feel the impacts of COVID-19, local government officials have begun working to alleviate the economic fallout.

“The pace at which our community, and our businesses, are experiencing economic and financial loss is staggering,” Mayor Ben Walsh said at an Onondaga County coronavirus briefing Wednesday. “We need to respond equally fast with support to help them continue operations.”

The Syracuse Economic Development Corporation has dedicated $500,000 in zero-percent interest, 180-day emergency loans to small businesses in Syracuse, according to the SEDCO website. The program received 75 inquiries and 25 completed applications from small businesses as of Wednesday afternoon, Walsh said.

Walsh also announced the creation of an economic resiliency task force to help guide businesses in Syracuse through the COVID-19 outbreak. The task force, which includes local government and business leaders, will work with local businesses to lessen the economic damage of COVID-19 and help the local economy recover in the aftermath.

“We’re looking for this resiliency task force not only to help small business and businesses in this community think about how to deal with the challenges we face today, but how do we move through that, how do we create solutions to help them get back on their feet,” said Andrew Fish, senior vice president of business development at CenterState CEO, at the briefing.

The COVID-19 outbreak has cost Onondaga County close to $1 million in unbudgeted expenses so far, County Executive Ryan McMahon said at Wednesday’s briefing.

While panic-buying at grocery stores initially kept the county’s economy moving, the negative economic effects of the virus will begin to register in the coming weeks, he said.

“We are estimating that, depending how long this goes, you could have negative growth anywhere from 4 to 12%, which is devastating,” McMahon said.

Despite the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, local businesses have also been stepping up to help combat the virus, CenterState CEO said in a statement to The Daily Orange. Businesses across central New York state have taken steps such as providing child care solutions and helping transport medical supplies to health workers, the organization said.

Mercuri said her business has also donated to local organizations to support the community.

“We’re doing work in the community to help each other at this point,” Mercuri said. “It’s all about balancing out the craziness and making it to where we all keep our head above the water until this is over.”

Consumers in the Syracuse area can help support local businesses while practicing social distancing, Centerstate CEO said in its statement. Customers can purchase memberships, buy gift cards, and order takeout to help small businesses stay afloat, the organization said.

Morris said he appreciates how the community has come together to support local businesses since the pandemic began. Mello Velo has received several calls and emails from customers concerned about how the business is doing, he said.

Mercuri said she remains optimistic that her business, as well as others, will recover after the pandemic is over. After people go without visiting their favorite local restaurants for weeks or months, they’ll be more enticed to return once the social distancing measures are lifted, she said.

“It’s part of our life, even if it’s just getting coffee at your local coffee shop,” she said. “People crave that.”