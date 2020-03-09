Syracuse remains No. 1 in weekly Inside Lacrosse Maverik Media Poll

After defeating Johns Hopkins over the weekend, Syracuse (5-0) maintained the No. 1 ranking in the Week 5 Inside Lacrosse Maverik Media Poll released Monday morning.

The Orange’s 15-9 victory over the Blue Jays was led by Chase Scanlan’s five goals and Jamie Trimboli’s four, while Tucker Dordevic and Brendan Curry contributed five of the Orange’s 10 goals scored by the first midfield line. On the defensive end, Drake Porter make 16 saves — the second time in three weeks he’s topped 15

“Drake was big for us today, anytime they had a little bit of momentum he made some big one-on-one saves in front of the goal,” Syracuse head coach John Desko said after the game.

Some future opponents for the Orange also moved around in the rankings. Cornell, whom SU faces on April 7, rose for the fourth-straight week and reached No. 2 after defeating then-No. 2 Penn State on March 8. Duke also moved up five spots to No. 8, while Virginia and Notre Dame both dropped to No. 9 and No. 13, respectively.

Syracuse continued its longest winning streak to open a season since 2016, and next plays this Saturday when it travels to Piscataway, New Jersey to face Rutgers (2-4), who most recently fell to No. 3 Princeton last Saturday, 16-11.