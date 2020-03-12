SUNY-ESF to suspend on-campus classes

SUNY-ESF will suspend on-campus instruction Saturday and begin online learning by March 23 due to the novel coronavirus, the college announced Wednesday.

Students are encouraged to leave the SUNY-ESF campus by Tuesday and continue learning remotely until further notice, Interim President Dave Amberg said in a news release.

The novel coronavirus causes COVID-19, a respiratory disease that has spread to at least 113 countries, infected over 118,326 and killed more than 4,200. New York state reported 216 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday. There are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Onondaga County.

SUNY-ESF students should bring all materials and personal items necessary for a potential extended period of time off campus, he said. Graduate students engaged in research may continue their programs in accordance with travel guidelines, and employees will be expected to report to work.

Research labs on campus will remain open and operational, Amberg said.

Social distancing measures will be implemented on campus during this time, Amberg said. SUNY-ESF has canceled events and meetings of more than 50 people for the remainder of the semester.

The university will also prohibit college-sponsored international travel to countries that with travel advisories ranked at a Level 2 or above from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“All of us at ESF are collaboratively working with experts in the community and around the state to plan for the worst while remaining hopeful,” Amberg said. “I am fully confident that working together, we can realize our mission.”

The environmental school’s decision comes as Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that CUNY and SUNY schools will transition to long-distance learning for the rest of spring semester due to the virus’ spread.

Cuomo declared a state of emergency Saturday in response to COVID-19.

SUNY and CUNY are public state university systems with 415,572 and 274,906 enrolled undergraduate and graduate students as of fall 2019 and 2018, respectively.

The CUNY and SUNY schools will implement online courses starting March 19. A total of 12 colleges and universities in central New York, including Syracuse University and 11 SUNY schools, will move courses online, Syracuse.com reported.

SU announced Tuesday that it will suspend all on-campus classes until at least March 30 amid the spread of COVID-19.

The CUNY-SUNY decision will help reduce COVID-19 spread and density, Cuomo said. School campuses will develop curriculum-specific plans and other options aside from distance learning, he said. CUNY and SUNY campuses and dorms will remain open.