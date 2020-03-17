SU suspends summer abroad program in Strasbourg

Syracuse University has canceled its summer study abroad program in Strasbourg, France due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The novel coronavirus causes COVID-19, a respiratory disease that has spread to at least 143 countries, infected at least 170,000 and killed over 7,000. There are currently 1,374 confirmed cases in New York state, and 12 people have died. Two cases have been confirmed in Onondaga County.

SU Abroad suspended all summer courses and internship opportunities in Strasbourg given the uncertainty of the coming months, said Marie Kulikowsky, assistant director of summer sessions and faculty programs, in a Tuesday email to program applicants.

Kulikowsky encouraged students to consult their academic advisors if the cancelation leaves them short of academic credits.

Application fees will be refunded through the university’s disbursement’s office, Kulikowsky said. Students can request a refund of advance payments through the bursar’s office or use the credit for future charges.

SU Abroad offers summer programs in several countries, including Italy, Russia, Spain, Japan and Israel. It is unclear whether these programs have been suspended as well.

The university suspended all study abroad and global partner programs in Europe last week after President Donald Trump announced a 30-day ban on travel from most European countries. SU’s global partner schools outside of Europe remain open. SU Abroad’s center in Santiago, Chile closed Monday.

“We apologize for the disappointment and any inconvenience this causes you,” Kulikowsky said in the email. “(We) hope you will be able to study abroad in the near future.”