SU suspends on-campus classes for remainder of semester

Syracuse University will transition to online classes for the remainder of the semester due to the coronavirus pandemic, Chancellor Kent Syverud announced Monday.

The university said last week that it would suspend on-campus classes and transition to online learning through at least March 30. SU’s decision to finish the semester online comes hours after Onondaga County confirmed its first case of the novel coronavirus.

The patient, a 70-year-old woman with underlying health conditions, tested positive this morning. The novel coronavirus causes COVID-19, a respiratory disease that has spread to at least 143 countries, infected at least 179,057 people and killed over 7,057. There are currently 954 confirmed cases of the virus in New York state, and 6 people have died.

“I recognize that this decision is disappointing to many of you. It is to me as well,” Syverud said.

All students who can leave university housing and return home should do so as soon as possible, Syverud said. SU said last week that students could remain on-campus for spring break but would not be able to return until at least March 30 if they leave.

SU will provide information later today on arrangements for students who may not have an alternative residence or who may need help with travel, Syverud said. The university will also provide guidance to students on how to move out of campus housing.

“Syracuse University will continue to do all it can—operationally, academically and morally—to support our students, faculty and staff while also being strong partners with local, state and federal officials,” Syverud said.

SU has not announced its plans for 2020 graduation, which would be held in May.