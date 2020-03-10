SU student from Syracuse dies

Helena Kibasumba Sekarore, a freshman at Syracuse University, has died, an SU official said Tuesday.

Sekarore was a policy studies major in the College of Arts and Sciences and Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs, Dean of Students Marianne Thomson said in a campus-wide email. Sekarore was from the city of Syracuse and graduated from Nottingham High School, Thomson said.

“Chancellor Kent Syverud and I express our sincere sympathy and condolences to Helena’s family and loved ones,” Thomson said in the email. “We send our thoughts and prayers to her family, friends, classmates, teachers and those in the greater Syracuse community grieving this loss.”

Students in need of support can seek 24/7 counseling services at the Barnes Center at The Arch, Thomson said in the email. The Dean of Students Office and Hendricks Chapel also provide additional services.