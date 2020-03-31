SU to reduce campus transportation services

Syracuse University will reduce transportation services near campus after suspending on-campus classes due to the coronavirus pandemic, an SU official said Tuesday.

Ridership has decreased as students have left Syracuse due to the virus, and Parking and Transit Services and Centro decided to roll back bus and trolley routes, said Mike Haynie, vice chancellor for strategic initiatives and innovation, in an SU News release.

Centro will maintain one bus route between College Place and South Campus, and SU trolleys will shift to on-demand service, Haynie said. Free trolley and shuttle service to local grocery stores and regional transportation centers remain available, he said.

The novel coronavirus causes COVID-19, a respiratory disease that has infected at least 846,156 people and killed 41,494 worldwide. New York has confirmed 75,795 positive cases of the virus as of Tuesday, and 1,550 have died.

The university announced on March 16 that it would suspend in-person classes and move instruction online for the remainder of the semester. SU encouraged students to leave campus by March 22.

SU will also roll out a community assistance portal for faculty, students and staff to suggest and get involved in university initiatives related to the COVID-19 outbreak, Haynie said.

“We’re working to engage the entrepreneurial spirit that has long defined our Orange family, to create new traditions and to enact innovative ways to build community and bridge the physical distance between us,” Haynie said.

Anyone who has ideas for initiatives or who would like to get involved can fill out a form and speak to a member of the university’s Community Engagement team, he said.

Haynie also shared several other resources and programs available to students, families and staff during the pandemic.

The SU Bookstore and RedShelf, its eBook partner, will team up to provide free eBook access to students, Haynie said.

Smart Money Coaches from the Office of Financial Literacy will be available to discuss concerns about budgeting and taxes with students in virtual appointments, Haynie said. The office has also compiled a list of emergency resources for students struggling to afford basic necessities and manage student loans and expenses, he said.

The South Campus Food Pantry will be open on Tuesdays from noon until 4 p.m. and on Thursdays from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. to provide free food and personal care items for students on or near campus for the remainder of the semester, Haynie said.

“It’s true that April 2020 will be experienced differently than previously planned by many in our community,” Haynie said. “However, that does not mean that our collective efforts to engage and connect our students, faculty and staff — and to celebrate their many achievements — won’t endure in the face of the COVID-19 crisis.”