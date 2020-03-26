SU to hold graduation ceremony based on feedback from Class of 2020

The Class of 2020 will receive a survey Friday collecting input on alternative Commencement celebrations, including those that would take place on campus at a later date, a university official said Thursday.

The potential on-campus Commencement ceremonies would be held once public health officials agree large gatherings are safe and appropriate, said Mike Haynie, vice chancellor for strategic initiatives and innovation, in an SU News release.

Chancellor Kent Syverud announced Monday that Commencement 2020 will not be held in May as an on-campus, in-person event, but said he’s committed to celebrating this year’s graduating seniors in a meaningful way.

An on-campus Commencement celebration is still an option for the Class of 2020, Haynie said Thursday. He apologized for any confusion regarding whether SU would host such an event for this year’s graduates.

“It is true that on-campus Commencement activities previously planned for May 12 have been canceled,” said Mike Haynie, vice chancellor for strategic initiatives and innovation. “However, it was not the intent of our prior communication — as some have inferred — to suggest that Syracuse University will not hold an on-campus celebration for the graduating class of 2020.”

The Commencement survey is one of several updates Haynie provided Friday regarding the university’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The novel coronavirus causes COVID-19, a respiratory disease that has infected more than 529,000 people and killed over 23,000 globally. New York state has confirmed more than 37,000 cases of the virus, with 111 confirmed cases and one death in Onondaga County.

SU will extend the duration of remote work for university employees from March 30 to April 17 to comply with Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s executive orders restricting non-essential work, Haynie said.

Vera House, a domestic violence, sexual assault and elder abuse service agency, will also provide remote options for counseling, advocacy and group sessions, Haynie said.

The university will also move its Writing Center online for the remainder of the semester, Haynie said. Writing Center appointments will take place digitally and feedback will be provided electronically, he said.

Some faculty and staff are now manufacturing 3D-printed face shields and other protective equipment for medical staff and first-responders, Haynie said. Staff from the College of Visual and Performing Arts and Syracuse Stage are also sewing masks and gowns for local hospitals out of their costume shop, he said.

“These efforts and many other examples demonstrate that while our community is physically apart, we continue to be connected in meaningful ways through learning, teaching and, most importantly, through our collective efforts in support of each other and our community,” Haynie said.