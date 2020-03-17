SU encourages students to move out of university housing by Sunday

Syracuse University students who live in university housing should plan to move out and retrieve their belongings by Sunday due to the coronavirus, university officials said Tuesday.

Students can also have their belongings packed and shipped or stored, said Amanda Nicholson, interim deputy senior vice president for enrollment and the student experience, in an SU News release. Students who leave their belongings in their residence hall or apartment will be allowed to pick them up at a later date, she said.

“We are encouraging all students who are able to pack up their residence and leave campus no later than March 22,” Nicholson said.

The novel coronavirus causes COVID-19, a respiratory disease that has spread to at least 143 countries, infected at least 179,057 people and killed over 7,057. There are currently 1,374 confirmed cases of the virus in New York state, and 12 people have died. Onondaga County confirmed its first two cases Monday.

Syracuse University announced Monday that it will transition to online classes for the remainder of the semester.

Loading…

SU has created a staggered move-out schedule for North Campus residence halls and Skyhall. Three-hour time slots are available beginning at 6 a.m. on Wednesday and continuing through 9 p.m. on March 22. Students can choose pick-up times through the MySlice housing portal.

Students and their families will be allowed on campus only during their scheduled window, Nicholson said. Students retrieving their belongings will not be allowed to stay in their dorm room overnight, she said.

Those who live in South Campus apartments can move out at any time through 9 p.m. on March 22, Nicholson said. Scheduling a time to retrieve belongings is not required for students living in South Campus apartments, she said.

If unable to be collected before March 22, belongings can be left inside dorm rooms until the university establishes additional pick-up times in April and May, Nicholson said.

Students can also complete an item storage form to request that Lazybones, SU’s storage partner, pack and store their belongings, Nicholson said. Students can also complete a form to have a moving company pack and ship their belongings, she said.

SU will allow families to retrieve a student’s belongings without the student present, as long as the agreement is documented to the university.