SU encourages excusing absences, coursework for #NotAgainSU protesters

Syracuse University suggests faculty provide academic accommodations to #NotAgainSU organizers, SU officials in a statement Wednesday.

#NotAgainSU, a movement led by Black students, has been occupying Crouse-Hinds Hall since Feb. 17 to protest the university’s handling of at least 32 racist, anti-Semitic and homophobic incidents that have occurred at or near Main Campus since early November.

Organizers called for academic amnesty last week during negotiation meetings with SU officials on the movement’s revised demands. After the fourth negotiation session ended Friday without a resolution, Interim Vice Chancellor and Provost John Liu announced Saturday that SU would end negotiations but provide other means for discussion.

Protesters should be allowed to complete their classes without penalties for absences or late assignments, Liu said Wednesday in an SU News release addressed to deans, faculty and department chairs. Faculty should also provide reasonable accommodations to students for assignments due in the next three weeks.

“As you work with students who need to catch up on their courses, you should make every effort to ensure that all students attain the learning outcomes of your courses,” Liu said.

Administrators originally said at the March 4 negotiation meeting that they would encourage professors to allow protesters time to make up assignments, but could not provide them with credit for their work at Crouse-Hinds.

#NotAgainSU also demanded that striking teaching assistants be allowed to return to their positions after the strike. Striking graduate students should return to their positions by March 13 and will receive full pay for the time they were striking, Liu said in the release.

“Maintaining the integrity of our courses is crucial to our academic mission,” Liu said. “I trust that you will all show great compassion in helping our students succeed.”