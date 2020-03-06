SU cancels spring break study abroad due to coronavirus

Syracuse University has cancelled its spring break study abroad programs due to the coronavirus, Chancellor Kent Syverud announced Friday.

The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, is a respiratory disease experts believe originated in Wuhan, China. The disease has spread to at least 81 countries, infected over 97,000 people and killed at least 3,300. 12 people in the United States died of the virus as of Thursday evening.

There were 22 confirmed cases of the virus in New York state as of Friday morning, according to the New York Times. No cases have been reported in Onondaga County.

SU cancelled its spring break study abroad programs out of concern for the safety, security and free movement of SU students and faculty, Syverud said in a campus-wide email. Many of SU’s peer institutions across the United States are cancelling programs as well, he said.

“Given the guidance we are receiving from federal and state partners, I feel strongly that we must take proactive steps to prioritize and safeguard the health, wellness and safety of our entire community,” Syverud said.

The university suspended its study abroad program in Florence, Italy on Feb. 25 amid the spread of the virus in the country. SU Abroad’s programs in London, Madrid, Strasbourg, France and Santiago, Chile remain open.

SU has also prohibited university-sponsored travel to countries with travel advisories ranked at Level 2 or above from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The advisories are currently in place for China, Iran, Italy, Japan and South Korea.

The university also strongly discourages all non-essential domestic and international airline travel for spring break and encourages students to consider the reported presence of COVID-19 in or near travel destinations, Syverud said.

The chancellor met this week with officials from the SUNY system, New York State Legislature and state health and education departments to discuss the university’s response to COVID-19.

Syverud has directed Vice Chancellor Mike Haynie to lead SU’s COVID-19 planning and preparedness efforts, the chancellor said in the email. Hayine recently established a task force to respond to the virus’ outbreak, and faculty and staff who specialize in public health will be asked to collaborate, Syverud said.

“It is clear that the unknown and uncertain challenges associated with COVID-19 will demand a collective and collaborative effort on the part of our entire campus and Central New York Community,” Syverud said.