SU Abroad suspends program in Santiago, Chile

Syracuse University has suspended its study abroad program in Santiago, Chile amid the spread of the coronavirus, the university announced Monday.

Staff at SU Abroad’s center in Santiago are working to help students return home safely and quickly, said Mike Haynie, vice chancellor for strategic initiatives and innovation, in an SU News release. Students will continue coursework online for the remainder of the semester.

The novel coronavirus causes COVID-19, a respiratory disease that has spread to at least 136 countries, infected at least 167,400 and killed over 6,320. There are currently 729 confirmed cases of the virus in New York state, and 6 people have died. County Executive Ryan McMahon announced the first case in Onondaga County on Monday.

SU last week suspended all study abroad and global partner programs in Europe after President Donald Trump announced a 30-day ban on travel from most European countries, which took effect midnight on Friday. The Santiago program was the last SU Abroad center to close. The university’s global partner schools outside of Europe remain open.

The U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement Student and Exchange Visitor Program will provide accommodations for international students so that distance learning will not negatively affect their student visas, Haynie said in the release.

Only essential faculty and staff should report to campus effective Tuesday through March 30. Many buildings will transition to SUID swipe access only, Haynie said. Anyone with an SUID should only enter South Campus through the welcome center on East Colvin Street.

“We are in the early stages of a public health emergency. There will be challenges ahead,” Haynie said.