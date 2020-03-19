SU Abroad London student tests positive for coronavirus

A Syracuse University student enrolled in the London study abroad program has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, university officials said Thursday.

The student last visited Faraday House, SU’s hub in London, on Friday before returning to the United States on Sunday, officials said in an email to students in the program. The student traveled directly from London to their permanent residence and did not return to SU’s Main Campus.

The student tested positive Thursday and is at home recovering with family, the officials said.

The novel coronavirus causes COVID-19, a respiratory disease that has infected over 242,000 people and killed more than 9,800 globally. There are currently 4,152 confirmed cases of the virus in New York state, and at least 12 people have died. Onondaga County has confirmed seven cases.

The university has closed all of its abroad centers due to the COVID-19 pandemic. SU encourages all students returning from the London program to self-quarantine for two weeks to limit potential virus exposure, the officials said.

Students who remain in London can still self-quarantine in their apartments, the officials said.