SU Abroad closes center in London, moves classes online

Syracuse University is closing its SU Abroad Center in London amid the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The London center will move all classes online for the remainder of the semester, according to an email sent Thursday morning to students in the program. SU Abroad will provide London students with information tomorrow about how to depart the United Kingdom and complete the semester, the email said.

The novel coronavirus causes COVID-19, a respiratory disease that has spread to at least 113 countries, infected more than 118,300 and killed more than 4,000 as of Wednesday. There were 216 confirmed cases of the virus in New York state as of Wednesday, according to the New York State Department of Health.

SU Abroad’s decision came after President Donald Trump announced the U.S. is prohibiting all foreign nationals to travel from Europe to the United States for 30 days starting Friday at midnight. The travel ban does not extend to U.S. citizens and permanent residents or those in the United Kingdom, SU Abroad’s email said.

The university has already suspended its abroad programs in Florence and Madrid due to the spread of the virus. The university will suspend all on-campus classes at the end of the academic day Friday.