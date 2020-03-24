Students unable to move out by March 22 will receive room and board refunds

Syracuse University students who were unable to move out of campus housing by Sunday will still receive room and board refunds, a university official said Tuesday.

Chancellor Kent Syverud said Monday that SU will reimburse room and board payments for students who have left university housing. SU will also refund graduating students and credit the housing and food accounts of continuing students.

All refunds will be prorated to March 23, the date SU discontinued on-campus instruction, said Mike Haynie, vice chancellor for strategic initiatives and innovation, in an SU News release Tuesday.

SU announced March 16 that all classes will take place online for the remainder of the semester. The university encouraged all students living in SU housing to leave before the start of this week.

The novel coronavirus causes COVID-19, a respiratory disease that has infected at least 420,000 and killed at least 18,000 worldwide. Gov. Andrew Cuomo reported 25,665 cases in New York state as of Tuesday.

For students remaining on or around campus, Shaw, Sadler and Goldstein dining centers will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day for take-out, Haynie said. Parking and Transit Services will also provide a free shuttle service to Tops supermarkets and Walgreens running daily from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. for students remaining on campus, he said.

Haynie called on students still in Syracuse to adhere to social distancing protocols and follow the advice of public officials.

“As a Syracuse University student residing in and around our campus, we expect that you will not engage in conduct that threatens the health and safety of our community,” Haynie said.

University officials have said students who live off-campus and knowingly violate public health orders could face conduct sanctions.