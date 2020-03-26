State seeks solution to ventilator shortage as coronavirus cases surge

New York state is seeking alternative methods to address ventilator shortages amid the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a daily briefing Thursday.

The state reported 37,258 positive cases of the novel coronavirus as of Thursday, the highest state-wide number in the country. The novel coronavirus causes COVID-19, a respiratory disease that has infected over 511,000 and killed nearly 23,000 worldwide.

The death rate from the virus in New York state is increasing, Cuomo said at the briefing. The state reported 385 deaths Thursday. The increase is due in part to the length of time some patients remain on ventilators, he said.

“It’s a respiratory illness for a large number of people, so they all need ventilators,” Cuomo said. “That’s what we’re dealing with—the high number of COVID patients and the long period of time they actually need a ventilator.”

Patients with COVID-19 tend to be on ventilators for 11 to 21 days, Cuomo said. Some have been on ventilators for 20 to 30 days. The longer a patient is on a ventilator, the lower the likelihood of recovery, he said.

The governor said he’s approved a technology called “splitting,” which allows two patients to use one ventilator by adding a second tube. Hospitals are also working to convert anesthetic machines into ventilators, Cuomo said.

Cuomo also said he is looking to collaborate with hospitals in upstate New York to address hospital overflow downstate. He’s hoping to move some patients from hospitals downstate, which have some of the highest concentrations of cases, to hospitals upstate.

The state is also scouting new locations downstate to set up temporary hospitals and testing sites, Cuomo said. The state currently has facilities in Stony Brook, Westchester and Westbury, New York, as well as at the Javits Center in New York City.

Cuomo also criticized the stimulus bill that the Senate passed Wednesday, which he said does not help state and local governments. The bill gives New York state $5 billion for expenses related to COVID-19, but does not address lost revenue, which is a much bigger problem, he said.

Spending to address the virus outbreak, coupled with business closures, will result in an estimated revenue loss totaling $15 billion at most, Cuomo said.

“The congressional action simply failed to address the governmental need,” Cuomo said. “I’m disappointed. I find it irresponsible.”

The governor also announced that New York is considering whether to reclassify certain construction workers as non-essential. The state ordered all employees working in non-essential services to stay home, excluding those employed in construction. It is unclear how revisions to the executive order would affect construction projects at Syracuse University.

New York state has also asked retired medical professionals to volunteer their time to help address the virus outbreak, Cuomo said. The state received 40,000 volunteers with an additional 12,000 as of Thursday.

“The outpouring of support for the people of New York has been inspiring,” Cuomo said. “People are really stepping up to the plate and doing phenomenal work.”