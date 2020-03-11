Were you recently extended an offer to intern or work full-time in a bustling area? Sometimes the excitement of a job offer can be diminished by the stress of finding short-term and affordable housing in an unfamiliar, and likely expensive place to live. Whatever your case may be, these tips can serve as your go-to rules of thumb for affordable, smart apartment hunting.

Summer internships offer professional development opportunities, and an independent experience. Be ready to research by asking around. Friends who recently interned in the same city may have recommendations. Some employers may be able to connect you with current employees who were formerly interns themselves who may also be able to provide guidance in a new city. In addition, check out the colleges and universities in the area, some may open their campus housing and dorm spaces to summer interns — an easy, safe, and less expensive alternative to braving the apartment hunt on your own.

Financially, be ready to add another item line to your budget for rent. In addition to paying rent, consider a security deposit and the monthly utilities cost for a new space. Make sure your finances and your summer salary are conducive to independent living. Can you find a place that is fully furnished to save from buying furniture just for the summer? Can you negotiate the rent or security deposit based on location, number of tenants or availability of amenities? Make sure to always compare options — make sure you’re entering the best living situation for your financials, especially for such a short period of time.

If you landed your dream job and are getting ready to graduate, spend time researching apartment options and factors such as location pricing, amenities and cost of utilities. These factors are all significant to a decision. Websited like Zillow, Hotpads and Apartments.com can help. These websites are interactive and allow filters for a search based on the specific amenities of apartments, such as budget, location, number of rooms and other qualities.

While searching, make sure you talk to your friends who have graduated within the past few years, or ask your new coworkers – where did they look? What was their apartment hunt like? The more information you can gather, the better off you will be when it comes to narrowing down your options. You may also want to take into consideration the time of year you search. There are often more options in the summer, but these options tend to be more expensive. Most people look to move then – the good weather, recent college grads looking to move out of mom and dad’s place, and lighter work schedules can cause a surge in rent prices.

Be ready to pay a security deposit when searching for a place to rent for the long run. A security deposit is typically equivalent to a first month’s rent due at signing. If you receive a signing bonus, or a relocation stipend from your new job, think about saving a portion of it for your security deposit and your first few months of rent. If you are not sure you can pay a security deposit or rent right away, consider living at home for a few months before moving out, this way you can save for your first rent payments.

Consider living at home if it is feasible. If you live close to where you will be working, weigh the pros and cons. How long will it take you to commute to and from work if you live at home? How much money will you save by living at home?

Something to be wary of is losing independence and responsibility. Moving home could be an excuse to get too comfortable. Do as much as you can for yourself, and actively be on the lookout for affordable places to rent so when you feel financially stable, you can begin your apartment hunt. Try paying for your own groceries or even contribute to a small portion of your family’s mortgage payment. Don’t let your experience to turn into high school 2.0.

If you are feeling overwhelmed — don’t worry! There are options, such as visiting a Smart MoneycCoaches in the Office of Financial Literacy to help find an affordable place to rent.

