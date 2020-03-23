Seniors devastated after leaving friends, campus opportunities

Isabella Falcione will always remember the moment she realized her senior year of college would be cut short.

“I opened the email and my eyes started tearing up,” Falcione said. “That was one of those moments where it all felt real.”

Falcione, a communication and rhetorical studies major at Syracuse University, is one of many college seniors across the country who will finish their last semester off campus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

SU announced Monday it’s suspending on-campus learning for the remainder of the semester. The novel coronavirus causes COVID-19, a respiratory disease that has infected over 300,000 people and killed more than 14,000 worldwide. There are 45 confirmed cases in Onondaga County, where Syracuse University is, as of Sunday night.

While they understand the university’s decision to move classes online, seniors told The Daily Orange that they’re devastated after leaving campus early and are uncertain of what the future holds.

Khenyan Wilcox, a public health major, said the end of the spring semester is his favorite time at SU.

“This has always been the best part of every year,” Wilcox said. “Coming back from spring break, everybody is happy, the sun is out, it’s 70 degrees, this has always been the point that I look forward to. Now everything is missed.”

The university first announced the Wednesday before spring break began that classes would move online until at least March 30. Many seniors left SU unsure if it would be one of their last times on campus as a student.

The lack of closure was the worst part about the switch to online classes, said Sabrina Maggiore, a dual broadcast and digital journalism and political science major. Maggiore is the promotions manager at CitrusTV and said she has been involved in the organization since her freshman year.

“Not getting to sign the alumni wall and not getting to have a goodbye show is really upsetting because these were things I had looked forward to since my freshman year,” she said in a text message.

Alyson Weber, who majors in supply chain management, said she regrets not saying goodbye to many of her friends at SU and thanking her professors for all they’ve done for her.

“It’s really important to appreciate the time you have in person and the value that brings,” Weber said. “I wish right now that I had gotten to say goodbye.”

After receiving the initial email stating that classes would move online until at least March 30, Lauren Crimmins began packing for spring break as if she was returning home to New York City for the rest of the semester. Crimmins, a public relations and psychology major, was worried she wouldn’t be able to return to SU after break if New York state implemented a shelter in place order.

The night before she left for spring break, Crimmins and her friends walked around campus and took pictures as if it was their graduation.

“We were just that desperate for closure,” she said.

Chancellor Kent Syverud said Friday that the Class of 2020 would have a Commencement ceremony, but public health advisories could require the event to be postponed or changed. The ceremony is currently scheduled to take place May 10 on the Quad.

Despite the promise of a Commencement, many seniors are still concerned about the logistics and timing of the event.

Patricia Douglas, who majors in communications and rhetorical studies, is a first generation college student. She’s worried she won’t get the chance to walk across the stage during Commencement.

“I worked really hard to come to Syracuse and I worked really hard to stay here, so the thought of not being able to have a physical graduation is really upsetting,” Douglas said.

Crimmins, a Remembrance Scholar, represents one of the 35 SU students killed in the 1988 bombing of Pan Am Flight 103. This year’s scholars were all looking forward to graduating, something the victims they represent didn’t get to do, she said.

Many seniors are also concerned about what post-graduation employment will look like as the pandemic continues. Several states, including New York, have ordered all non-essential employees to work from home.

Erin Gavle, a newspaper and online journalism major, said many seniors are trying to figure out how their jobs will operate. It’s especially hard for international students and students whose families live overseas, like hers, she said.

“Once our housing for the semester is gone, if our internships and employers don’t pull through, we could be in this limbo where we don’t have a proper place to go,” Gavle said. “It’s very overwhelming to not know what’s next on the horizon.”

The world has come to a standstill, and it’s hard to imagine entering the workforce with everyone working from home, said Bijal Patel, who majors in public health and biology.

Though many seniors said they feel disappointed with how their last year at SU is ending, they also understand they’re not the only ones suffering.

“What you realize is that it’s hard for everybody,” Weber said. “Yes, it really sucks that my senior year was cut short but at the same time seeing the impact that this has had on so many people, it’s really not just us.”

Despite uncertain times, it’s possible to grieve personal losses while also recognizing how much is going on in the world, Patel said.

“The only way we are going to get through all of this is by sticking together,” Patel said. “While it hurts to have lost so much, I’m here for whatever it takes to support our community, even if it means personal sacrifices.”