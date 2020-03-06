Opponent preview: What to know about Johns Hopkins

Five days after rising to No. 1 in the Inside Lacrosse rankings for the first time since 2017, Syracuse travels to Baltimore for a matchup against longtime rival Johns Hopkins. Last week, the Orange handled then-No. 19 Hobart at home by eight goals behind five tallies each from Brendan Curry and Tucker Dordevic. On the other hand, the Blue Jays have lost to three ranked opponents through their first four games.

Here’s what to know about Johns Hopkins before Saturday’s 1 p.m. matchup, when Syracuse goes for its 18th 5-0 start in program history.

Last time they played: On March 9, 2019, Johns Hopkins traveled to the Carrier Dome and was defeated by the Orange, 14-10. Syracuse outscored JHU 6-1 in the fourth quarter, including Brett Kennedy’s eventual game-winner. Jacob Buttermore led the Orange with three goals from the second midfield line, while Peter Dearth, Jamie Trimboli and Bradley Voigt all added two apiece. The Orange fell behind 5-1 early but used a balanced scoring attack to race back and take the lead before halftime.

All-time series: Johns Hopkins leads, 30-27-1. It’s one of just two all-time series Syracuse trails an opponent in during the 2020 season. In the first-ever meeting between the Blue Jays and Syracuse, they tied, 4-4.

The Johns Hopkins report: While Hobart and its 23 goals per game presented a different challenge for the Orange from their first three opponents, the Blue Jays sit 48th in the country with 10.75. That’s hindered them in their last two games — North Carolina and Princeton — when top-five opponents scored 17 and 18 goals, respectively. Garrett Degnon leads JHU with eight goals in 2020 and Cole Williams has 11 points (six goals, five assists), but beyond that all offensive statistics blend in. No Johns Hopkins player has topped double digits in goal, and three on Syracuse have. Just four Blue Jays have scored six or more times, and five on Syracuse have. Both programs have a variety of weapons in the offensive end. SU’s have just produced more to this point of the season.

In goal, junior Ryan Darby has started all four games but carries just a 45.5% save percentage. He was pulled against Princeton last Saturday after making just four saves on 18 shots.

How Syracuse beats the Blue Jays: All it should take is what’s become a normal offensive output for the Orange. SU has scored more than 16 goals in 75% of its games so far, and Johns Hopkins has topped that number just once. The weekly question of how an opponent’s defense will contain the Orange’s first two midfield lines, and Chase Scanlan, and Griffin Cook behind the cage. Army is the only opponent that’s found a way to stifle that group, and Johns Hopkins will need to replicate that if it wants a chance. Defensive play can be spotty for a second-consecutive week for SU as long as the offense produces.

Stat to know: 4.0 — The amount of turnovers Johns Hopkins forces per game, which is tied for second-worst in the country with Wagner and leading only Canisius. Led by Griffin Cook on rides and strong play by poles, Syracuse is tied for fourth in the country with 10.75 per game. The Orange are also 79-for-87 on clears this season, and their ability to maintain possessions from end-to-end will benefit the quantity of offensive production in the long run against JHU.

Player to watch: Williams, attack, No. 14

He’s not the leading scorer for the Blue Jays, but he’s tallied the most points for JHU this season. The senior from Marriottsville, Maryland entered as the No. 6 freshman in the class of 2016 and immediately impacted the Johns Hopkins offense — starting all 15 games and notching six goals. In the two years since then, he’s scored 62 goals and assisted on 33 others to become one of the most involved members of the Blue Jays’ offense. Syracuse close defender Brett Kennedy will likely draw the assignment of covering Williams, since top defender Nick Mellen remains out with a knee injury.