Opponent preview: What to know about Miami

After a win against Boston College on Tuesday, Syracuse (17-13, 10-9 Atlantic Coast) looks to close out the regular season with two-straight wins when it plays Miami (14-15, 6-13) on Saturday at 4 p.m. The Hurricanes have lost four-consecutive games headed into the matchup.

Here’s what to know about the Hurricanes before the game in Coral Gables, Florida.

All-time series: Syracuse leads, 19-8

Last time they played: Syracuse beat Miami on Jan. 24, 2019 in the Carrier Dome. The Orange won 73-53 as Elijah Hughes led Syracuse to the lopsided victory with 22 points.

The Miami report: Miami has lost four-straight games and struggled offensively against both Georgia Tech and Virginia. The Hurricanes don’t shoot well from 3-point land but still rank 73rd in offensive efficiency.

Miami doesn’t have a player above 6-foot-9 that’s used on more than 17% of its possessions. In other words, they don’t have a dominant big man. Miami’s offensive board protection is one of the worst in the country and could lead to a big day for Bourama Sidibe. The offense will likely run through 5-foot-7-inch guard Chris Lykes, who averages 15.2 points per game.

How Syracuse beats Miami: Syracuse needs to play better defense than it has over its recent stretch of games. Miami isn’t playing good offense right now, and a sound game from the 2-3 zone could completely stifle any attack by the Hurricanes. With that said, Syracuse can also pound the ball down low and find enough success there to win the game. Look for big performances on the offensive glass from Quincy Guerrier and Sidibe, rebounds leading to second chance opportunities that could swing this game in Syracuse’s favor.

Stat to know: 39.5 — The percentage of points Syracuse’s opponents have scored from beyond the 3-point arc this season. Only seven teams nationwide allow a higher percentage of their opponent’s points to come from 3.

KenPom odds: Syracuse has a 52% chance to win the game, with a projected final score of 76-75.

Player to watch: Chris Lykes, Guard No. 0

The junior from Mitchellville, Maryland can score. Lykes, a 5-foot-7 inch guard, averages 15.2 points per game on 43.2 % shooting this season. His season-high came at Illinois when he scored 28 points, and he also scored 27 points at Clemson. Shooting 37.4 % on 3-pointers makes it unlikely he’ll light it up from beyond the arc, but if Lykes gets in a rhythm, that’s how Miami will hang with Syracuse.