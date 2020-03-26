Onondaga County tests over 2,200 people for coronavirus

Onondaga County has confirmed 111 positive cases of the novel coronavirus, County Executive Ryan McMahon announced Thursday afternoon.

The novel coronavirus causes COVID-19, a respiratory disease that has infected over 529,000 and killed over 23,000 worldwide. Over 37,000 people in New York state have tested positive for COVID-19, and 385 have died. The county reported its first death related to the virus Tuesday.

The county has received 2,200 COVID-19 tests, 675 of which were received in the past 24 hours, McMahon said at a media briefing.

When the Onondaga County Health Department gets the tests back faster, department officials can more quickly respond by quarantining individuals and determining if any COVID-19 cases are connected to one another, he said.

“We will likely have a day or two of the data going higher,” McMahon said. “But then we will be in real time with results.”

Sixteen patients in the county are currently hospitalized, and four are in critical condition, McMahon said.

“(These spikes) help us realize how real this is and how this is a threat to your health” McMahon said. “When it’s a threat to your health it’s a threat to our overall economy and rest of society.”