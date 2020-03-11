Onondaga County prepares for coronavirus outbreak

Onondaga County is bracing for a potential outbreak of the novel coronavirus as the disease continues to spread through New York state.

The novel coronavirus causes COVID-19, a respiratory disease. The virus has spread to at least 113 countries, infected more than 118,326 and killed more than 4,292. There were 216 confirmed cases in New York state as of Wednesday afternoon, but no confirmed cases in Onondaga County.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency Saturday in response to the virus. Syracuse University announced Tuesday that it will transition to online courses at the end of the day Friday. On-campus classes will be suspended through at least March 30.

Onondaga County is collaborating with state and local partners to prepare for a potential COVID-19 outbreak, County Executive Ryan McMahon said in a coronavirus briefing Monday. McMahon has delivered daily briefings on the county’s coronavirus response every day this week in an effort to keep the community informed.

“We believe this has always been about planning and preparation. There is no reason to panic,” McMahon said. “We’ve been preparing and working with all different groups in every single community to get them ready for this.”

The county is collaborating with local health care providers, schools and neighboring communities to prepare for the emergence of COVID-19, McMahon said. County officials have also been in contact with local nursing homes and living facilities to prepare for the virus, he said.

The spread of COVID-19 should not be a cause for panic, Onondaga County Health Commissioner Indu Gupta said at Monday’s briefing. The county’s first priority is protecting those who are especially vulnerable to the virus, she said.

“We often forget in the emotion and the anxiety that 80% of people do get better, they have mild symptoms,” Gupta said. “Our main concern are those who are elderly, those with underlying problems, and have serious disease, who may require hospitalization.”

Hospitals in Onondaga County now have the capability to test for COVID-19, McMahon said. A patient at Crouse Hospital tested negative for the virus yesterday.

The county is asking people who have traveled to five countries at the center of the outbreak — China, South Korea, Italy, Iran or Japan — to self-quarantine for 14 days, Gupta said. Twenty-one returning travelers were under self-quarantine as of Wednesday morning.

People who test positive for the virus will be placed under mandatory quarantine, preferably in their own home, Gupta said. County agencies will work together to fulfill the mental and physical health needs of those in quarantine, she said.

Onondaga County is not currently planning to cancel any large public events in anticipation of the outbreak, McMahon said at a briefing Wednesday. The county is prepared to implement social distancing policies in the event of a confirmed case, he said.

“We have the benefit of learning from these other communities and the decisions they’re making in real time,” McMahon said. “So we’re not going to implement any preemptive social distancing policies that will drastically impact people’s quality of life, way of life or the economy at large until the data merits that.”

The county health department is advising those who suspect they may have COVID-19 to stay at home and contact their primary caregiver over the phone, Gupta said. The health department wants doctors to feel comfortable evaluating their patients’ symptoms and deciding whether their condition warrants testing or hospitalization, she said.

“We have a vast medical infrastructure here in the community,” McMahon said. “But if someone is symptomatic, we want to be able to isolate any potential risk to anyone else.”

Area hospitals will work to keep those infected with COVID-19 who are not seriously ill at home or in a primary care setting, said Stephen Thomas, chief of infectious diseases at SUNY Upstate Medical University. Upstate will isolate any hospitalized COVID-19 patients in private rooms and equip staff with proper protective equipment, Thomas said.

In the event of a COVID-19 outbreak, Upstate will also consider alternate sites to triage and care for patients, Thomas said. Hospitals will continue to prioritize patient care based on the severity of their symptoms, he said.

Experience dealing with past outbreaks — including SARS, H1N1 and Ebola — has helped Upstate plan for its COVID-19 response, Thomas said.

“Panic is never good or productive,” he said. “We need coordination, communication and planning.”

The Syracuse City School District has also taken preliminary steps to prepare for a potential community spread, said Michael Henesey, administrator for communications at SCSD.

SCSD has provided information to parents about the virus and placed posters in schools to promote good sanitary practices, Henesey said. The district is also distributing sanitary products to schools and instructing custodial staff to wipe down high-contact surfaces throughout the day, he said.

College students traveling for spring break could also spread the virus to Onondaga County, Thomas said. Cuomo announced Wednesday SUNY and CUNY schools would cancel all in-person classes for the rest of the semester to curb the spread of the virus.

“We’re a community that’s rich in higher ed institutions,” McMahon said. “That makes the planning and preparation more important and more complicated for us in this region.”

The county is also urging local businesses to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19 by allowing employees to work from home, McMahon said. He further warned businesses not to engage in price-gouging tactics that capitalize on public fear.

“We’re looking at our powers that we have to address this issue if it happens in Onondaga County,” McMahon said. “We are all neighbors, and we ask the private sector to be good neighbors in regards to this.”

Wegmans and Tops — two grocery store chains with multiple locations in Onondaga County — have begun limiting purchases of sanitizing products to curb a potential shortage, Syracuse.com reported.

Above all, Gupta urged county residents to take common sense measures — such as washing hands, disinfecting surfaces and staying home when sick — to protect themselves and others from COVID-19. Everybody should play a role in combating the spread of this disease, she said.

“We continue to do active surveillance, engage community partners, in this intense public health preparedness effort,” Gupta said, “and remind everyone that they can, and they should, play a role in reducing the transmission of this virus.”