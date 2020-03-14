NotAgainSU sit-in enters 27th day, continues into spring break

#NotAgainSU will continue its occupation of Crouse-Hinds Hall as Syracuse University suspends on-campus classes to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The movement, led by Black students, has occupied Crouse-Hinds Hall since Feb. 17 to protest the university’s handling of at least 32 racist, anti-Semitic and homophobic incidents that have occurred on or near Main Campus since early November. Organizers and university officials have yet to reach a resolution on the movement’s revised demands.

Syracuse University announced Tuesday that it will suspend on-campus classes and transition to online learning through at least March 30 in response to the coronavirus’ spread. The coronavirus causes COVID-19, a respiratory disease.

#NotAgainSU will continue its occupation despite the university’s switch to online classes, the movement said in a statement Friday. The university should not use its response to COVID-19 as a reason to ignore the movement’s demands, the statement said.

“While the university responds to the COVID-19 public health crisis, we want to emphasize that white supremacy at Syracuse University is an ongoing crisis that has not been adequately addressed by the university,” the movement’s statement said.

Interim Provost John Liu announced March 7 that SU would end negotiations on #NotAgainSU’s demands but provide other means for discussion. The movement later released a statement rebuking the university’s decision to end negotiations.

In Friday’s statement, #NotAgainSU reiterated its disapproval of the university’s decision to end negotiations. The movement invited university officials to resume negotiations Tuesday at 2 p.m. to finalize the university’s response to its demands.

“While the administration stated to #NotAgainSU via email that they ‘will continue to connect’ with us over break, it’s paramount that the administration finish negotiating with a sense of urgency,” the statement said.

The movement further criticized the university’s “abrupt decision” to transition to online learning. The decision has created uncertainty for students who rely on work-study, live with food insecurity, lack access to wifi, or are unable to return home over the break, the statement said.

Racist media coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak has also led to attacks and hate crimes against the Asian community on SU’s campus, the statement said. Such discrimination is why #NotAgainSU formed and continues to organize, it said.

#NotAgainSU’s occupation of Crouse-Hinds entered its 27th day Saturday. The movement continues to occupy the building because of its significance to the university and SU administration, the statement said.

“This marks the longest continuous occupation in Syracuse University history,” the statement said, “and shows the need for change beyond open forums and broken promises.”