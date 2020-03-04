NotAgainSU to continue sit-in until negotiations finish

#NotAgainSU will remain inside Crouse-Hinds Hall until its negotiations with Syracuse University officials are complete.

The movement, led by Black students, has occupied Crouse-Hinds Hall since Feb. 17 to continue its protest of at least 30 racist, homophobic and anti-Semitic incidents that have occurred at or near SU since early November.

Organizers presented Chancellor Kent Syverud with a list of 19 demands in November. He signed 16 as written and revised the remaining three. The movement has added 16 demands since it began occupying Crouse-Hinds, beginning negotiations on the additions Monday afternoon.

Negotiations ended Wednesday evening without a resolution. Conversations will resume Friday at 5 p.m., a university spokesperson said.

“We will be continuing occupying this until this negotiation is over,” a student protester said at the end of Wednesday’s meeting. “That is important to recognize, because we don’t want to be in this building anymore and I’m sure you all don’t want to be in this building anymore.”

University officials have not agreed to implement all of the #NotAgainSU’s demands. Organizers previously said they will occupy Crouse-Hinds until the movement’s demands are met.

#NotAgainSU demands the resignations of Syverud, Department of Public Safety Chief Bobby Maldonado, DPS Associate Chief John Sardino and Dolan Evanovich, senior vice president for enrollment and the student experience.

During Monday’s negotiations, Syverud reiterated his belief that no officials should resign. It would not be beneficial for any SU official to leave their position, he said.

“It is not the case that the standard is perfection of every individual at the university at all times,” Syverud said.

Syverud also told students Monday that administrators will likely not meet the demand for an automatic tuition freeze. University officials also said that DPS officers would have to remain armed.

SU agreed Tuesday to implement mandatory diversity training for non-tenured faculty.

“There are instances of professors harassing students of color, students of marginalized identities, consistently,” an organizer said. “Implementing this diversity training, and non-tenured faculty to complete this within one academic year, I think needs to be done with urgency.”

The university also said it would double students’ printing funds from $20 to $40 in agreement with the movement’s demands, Amanda Nicholson, interim deputy senior vice president for enrollment and the student experience, said at Tuesday’s negotiations. No decision has been made on whether students will be allowed free laundry.

Nicholson on Tuesday also said SU would recommit to improving housing services for students with disabilities and will launch a multicultural living and learning community in Day Hall, where several racist incidents have occurred.

Rob Hradsky, senior associate vice president of the student experience and dean of students, announced Wednesday that SU has opened an additional counseling position. Hradsky said Tuesday that SU’s current counselor positions were adequate.

Students pushed administration Wednesday night to set a concrete date for their next negotiation meeting.

“I want to add that I would really like to go to class eventually. That’s what I came here for,” a protester said. “I’m extremely frustrated that this is happening, but I’m still going to be here.”