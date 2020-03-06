Syracuse wins just 1 set in 7-0 loss against No. 10 Virginia

It was already an uphill battle even at the start of the doubles point for Syracuse against No. 10 Virginia. The No. 23 Orange, with a 4-7 record in doubles, went up against the Cavaliers’ three ranked doubles pairings. Sofya Golubovskaya and Sonya Treshcheva were the first to fall, losing their set 6-1 against No. 41 Vivian Glozman and Rosie Johanson.

Soon after, UVA’s first doubles team of No. 51 Chloe Gullickson and Amber O’Dell defeated Zeynep Erman and Guzal Yusupova by an identical 6-1 score. As a result, Kim Hansen and Miranda Ramirez’s match went unfinished, and after the doubles point UVA kept its momentum going.

Syracuse (8-3, 3-2 Atlantic Coast) suffered its first road loss this season against the Cavaliers (9-4, 3-2) with a sweep of 7-0, winning just one set out of the 15 played at Snyder Tennis Center in Charlottesville, Virginia on Friday.

UVA’s No. 95 Amber O’Dell swept Golubovskaya 6-0, 6-0 to gain the first singles point and pushed the lead to 2-0. Syracuse’s top singles player, No. 82 Guzal Yusupova, came soon after, losing 6-2, 6-1 against No. 10 Natasha Subhash. Virginia clinched the match after Hansen lost her singles point 6-3, 6-4 against No. 86 Sofia Munera. Losses from both Erman and Treshcheva extended the Cavaliers’ lead 6-0.

Ramirez won the lone set for Syracuse, pushing her match to three sets after dropping her first set against No. 47 Rosie Johanson 6-3. When she won the second set, 6-4, Ramirez had a chance to earn a point back. Freshman Polina Kozyreva, who has dealt with injuries this season, wasn’t included in the Syracuse lineup against the Cavaliers.

The Orange return to Drumlins Country Club next Friday and face their highest-ranked opponent yet: No. 8 Georgia Tech.