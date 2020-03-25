Julio Burgos announces SA comptroller candidacy

Julio Burgos has announced his candidacy for comptroller of Syracuse University’s Student Association.

Burgos, a junior majoring in economics and minoring in strategic management, said in a statement that he’s worked closely with SA and its finance board for three years as a fiscal agent for Renegade Magazine.

As SA comptroller, Burgos would make the funding application process more “student friendly,” he said. He would also build a closer relationship with student leaders to ensure that all SU student organizations have an equal opportunity to receive funding, he said.

“I know firsthand how overwhelming the funding application process can be if there is a lack of mutual understanding,” Burgos said.

In order to ensure financial allocations are clear and transparent, Burgos would offer a comprehensive budget analysis, office hours, fiscal agent training and individual consultation for student organizations, he said.

Burgos also said he would work closely with SA, the finance board and student leaders to support minority groups on campus.

“In light of recent events on campus, I want to ensure that underrepresented students and multicultural organizations are supported and receive funding to create and maintain inclusive spaces,” he said.

Burgos is the first to announce his candidacy for comptroller. Voting for this year’s SA elections will begin April 13 on MySlice.