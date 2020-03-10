How coronavirus may affect Syracuse athletics

Syracuse University’s sports teams are proceeding as usual — but prepared for rapid changes — as the university announced plans to suspend residential classes through the end of March in response to the spread of coronavirus.

SU has suspended its abroad programs in Italy and Madrid, as well as domestic spring break programs. As of Tuesday morning, there were 174 reported cases of coronavirus in New York, second-most in the country behind only Washington state. There are no reported coronavirus cases in Onondaga County.

Guidance related to athletic events “will come following consultation with the ACC,” Mike Haynie, the vice chancellor for strategic initiatives and innovation at SU, said. On Sunday, Syracuse Athletics said “we monitor the situation daily and consult with the appropriate University officials and leadership in the ACC and the schools we are competing against.”

The Syracuse’s men’s basketball team begins its postseason in Greensboro, North Carolina on Wednesday in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament. The ACC, after consulting with local and state authorities, will hold the event as scheduled but with added precautionary measures, following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Those include increased hand-sanitizer stations and frequent cleaning of commonly used areas in the venue.

“NCAA member schools and conferences make their own decisions regarding regular season and conference tournament play,” NCAA president Mark Emmert said in a statement. “As we have stated, we will make decisions on our events based on the best, most current public health guidance available.”

The ACC tournament will still be open to fans, but locker room media availability will be restricted, according to a press release from the conference.

The ACC’s decision to hold its tournament with added precautions is similar to the Southeastern Conference. The Ivy League announced Tuesday that its conference tournament hosted in Massachusetts is cancelled. Middlebury College, a Division-III school in Vermont, announced it’s suspending all spring sports activities, including practice and games, until further notice.

Other SU sports that may be impacted by coronavirus include women’s basketball, both lacrosse teams and football.

The women’s basketball team will likely play in the WNIT tournament during the time of Syracuse’s in-person class suspension. In a press release, the WNIT said it’s “planning on conducting” the tournament as scheduled, but is “actively monitoring the situation on an hourly basis.”

The No. 1 men’s and No. 4 women’s lacrosse teams are scheduled to play three away games each between now and March 30.



“In the past, we’ve dealt with the mumps and missing fall ball,” women’s lacrosse head coach Gary Gait told reporters on Tuesday. “So we take very seriously washing your hands and making sure that we clean our locker room, we keep disinfectant (around)…Hopefully that will help us stay healthy and stay on the field.”

As for football, the second spring practice on Tuesday morning happened as usual. Spring ball began on Sunday and is slated to end April 16 — three practices are scheduled between March 13 and 30, the university’s current planned period of suspended residential instruction.

As of Tuesday evening, a Syracuse Athletics spokesperson did not provide an update on what, if any impact coronavirus precautions would have on spring football practices or if SU’s social distance policy, which states “all schools, colleges and units will postpone or conduct virtually” events where more than 50 people will congregate, applies to sports teams. The spokesperson said they would “be in touch when there is information to provide.”

Tennis, rowing, softball and track and field also compete between now and the end of the month. The NCAA indoor track and field championships are scheduled for March 13 and 14 in Albuquerque, New Mexico.