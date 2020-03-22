Cuomo urges Trump to order companies to produce medical supplies

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Sunday urged the federal government to invoke emergency legislation to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The novel coronavirus causes COVID-19, a respiratory disease that has infected more than 300,000 people and killed over 14,000 globally. New York state has conducted about 61,000 tests and has confirmed over 15,168 cases, the most in the country. Of the state’s confirmed cases, 114 people have died.

States cannot acquire medical supplies on their own to address the pandemic, Cuomo said at a press conference. The federal government should invoke the Defense Production Act to require factories to manufacture needed medical supplies, he said.

“If I had the power, I would do it in New York state,” Cuomo said. “If we don’t get the equipment, we could lose lives we could have otherwise saved.”

The Army Corps of Engineers should also begin constructing temporary hospitals as soon as tomorrow at SUNY Stony Brook, SUNY Westbury and the Westchester and Javits convention centers, Cuomo said. He’s already approved the locations, which will provide regional coverage to areas with the highest concentration of cases.

The temporary hospitals are helpful, but they do not bring in supplies and staff, Cuomo said. The Federal Emergency Management Agency should also construct four hospitals at the Javits Center, he said. FEMA hospitals come equipped and staffed, he said.

President Donald Trump declared a national emergency on March 13 in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Cuomo on Sunday urged the federal government to waive the state’s required 25% share of FEMA costs under this declaration.

“No state has the financial capacity to participate,” Cuomo said. “I know for sure New York doesn’t because we are the heaviest hit state right now.”

Loading…

Cuomo is asking the president for “expeditious approval and execution” of these requests, he said.

The state’s primary goal currently is to keep the virus’ spread to a level manageable for the state hospital system, Cuomo said. All hospitals must provide a plan for increasing capacity by at least 50%, he said. The goal is for hospitals to increase capacity by 100% if possible, he said.

“We have 53,000 hospital beds available. Right now the curve suggests we could need 110,000 hospital beds,” he said.

All non-critical, elective surgeries will be canceled starting Wednesday, Cuomo said. These cancelations should clear availability for about 25% more hospital beds, he said. The state will also begin implementing trial antibiotic and antimalarial drugs to treat the virus beginning Tuesday, Cuomo said.

The governor also emphasized that young people are not immune to COVID-19, and can spread the virus to people who may die. Adults aged 18 to 49 comprise 53% of cases in the state, he said. Of the 114 people who have died, 70% were 70 years or older, and many had underlying health conditions, he said.

“You can get it, and you can get sick,” Cuomo said. “Then you can transfer it to someone else. That’s the case for young people.”

New Yorkers should anticipate emotional hardships, the governor said. He encouraged residents to stay in touch with friends and relatives to avoid emotional isolation.

This period of discomfort could last up to 4 to 9 months, and 40% to 80% of the population will contract the virus, Cuomo said. This should not be a cause for panic, he said.

“This is a period of challenges for this generation,” Cuomo said. “We are going to overcome this.”