Crouse Hospital patient tests negative for coronavirus

The patient at Crouse Hospital who displayed symptoms of the coronavirus tested negative for the disease.

The patient arrived at the hospital late Sunday night and was sent home Monday morning for self-quarantine, Syracuse.com reported. Doctors said the patient was at low risk for being infected.

Coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, is a respiratory disease that has spread to at least 109 countries, infected over 113,700 and killed more than 4,000 worldwide, as of Tuesday.

There are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Onondaga County. There were 173 confirmed cases of the virus in New York state as of Tuesday afternoon, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Twitter. Cuomo declared a state of emergency on Saturday in response to the spread of the virus.

Syracuse University is moving all on-campus classes online until at least March 30 to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The transition to online courses will begin Friday at the end of the academic day. The university will remain open for normal business operations until further notice, according to an SU News release.

SU will also implement on-campus social distancing protocols effective immediately, according to the release. Schools, colleges and units will cancel, postpone or conduct online any planned event where attendance exceeds 50 individuals.

When students leave for spring break, they can’t return to SU dormitories while residential instruction is suspended, said Mike Haynie, vice chancellor for strategic initiatives and innovation, during a press conference Tuesday afternoon. Students unable to leave campus for the break can stay in their dorms, he said.