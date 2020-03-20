Class of 2020 will have Commencement, but date is unclear

The Class of 2020 will have a Commencement ceremony, but the event may be postponed or changed amid the coronavirus pandemic, Chancellor Kent Syverud said Friday.

Public health advisories could require the university to change the details of this year’s Commencement, Syverud said in a video message. The ceremony is currently scheduled to take place May 10 on the Quad.

“I know that the current uncertainty around May’s Commencement ceremony is distressing,” Syverud said. “We will ensure that (Commencement 2020) is special.”

Syracuse University announced Monday that all classes will move online for the rest of the semester, prompting questions from students about how the switch will affect Commencement. A university official said in a campus-wide email Thursday that SU will provide information about whether Commencement activities will be held as planned “very soon.”

Public health organizations have recommended large gatherings be postponed or canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic. The novel coronavirus causes COVID-19, a respiratory disease that has infected at least 266,000 and killed over 11,000 worldwide. There are currently 13 confirmed cases in Onondaga County.

“Our health and safety are threatened by a global pandemic,” Syverud said. “We know we will prevail, but at this time we do not know how long the pandemic will last.”

The chancellor also addressed the transition to online learning in his message. SU faculty and staff will work to ensure students are able to complete their classes this semester, Syverud said. Students should treat faculty and staff with empathy and understanding, he said.

Syverud’s message comes as the university approaches the 150th anniversary of its founding on March 24. The university has postponed several events planned to celebrate the anniversary, including a photo on the Quad.

The SU community has faced numerous challenges over the course of its 150 years by finding new ways to support and stand in solidarity with each other, Syverud said.

“If we do this right, we will have a 150th year that will make us truly proud of who we are,” Syverud said.