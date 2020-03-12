ACC suspends spring sports amid coronavirus

UPDATED: March 2, 2020, at 4:14 p.m.

The Atlantic Coast Conference has suspended further sports indefinitely amid the spread of coronavirus, according to a press release.

“The Atlantic Coast Conference has suspended all athletic related activities including all competition, formal and organized practice, recruiting and participation in NCAA championships until further notice,” the statement read.

As of Thursday afternoon, there have been more than 1,300 reported coronavirus cases and at least 38 deaths in the U.S., according to The New York Times.

‘The indefinite suspension of intercollegiate athletics is a necessary action during this world health pandemic,” Syracuse director of athletics John Wildhack said. “The health and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and everyone involved is the top priority.”

The news comes a day after the Ivy League Presidents announced their “unanimous decision to cancel all spring athletics” and the Patriot League followed suit this morning.

On Thursday, the Pacific-12 Conference also announced it would suspend spring sports. Duke was the first team in the ACC to do the same, suspending “all athletic competition for the foreseeable future,” according to a press release. In the Big 12, Kansas soon followed but will still participate in the NCAA Tournament if applicable, according to Jeff Goodman.

The ACC decided on Thursday afternoon to cancel the remainder of its men’s basketball tournament. ACC commissioner John Swofford initially said the conference would continue play without fans, adding that the situation was “fluid” and will be evaluated hourly at a Thursday morning press conference. But hours later, he reversed the decision.

This means the suspension of Syracuse’s lacrosse teams, the No. 1 men and No. 4 women, among other sports. The women’s lacrosse team was scheduled to face Virginia in Charlottesville on Thursday evening, and the men were slated to face Rutgers in Piscataway, New Jersey on Saturday without fans.

Syracuse’s softball, track and field, rowing and tennis teams will likely not finish their seasons.

This post has been updated with a statement from Syracuse University’s John Wildhack.