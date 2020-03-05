5 Syracuse players named Inside Lacrosse All-Americans

Emily Hawryschuk was named to Inside Lacrosse’s All-America first team after finishing the season with the second-most goals (39) and goals per game (4.88) in the NCAA.

Four teammates joined Hawryschuk, including Sarah Cooper and Kerry Defliese, who were second-team selections. Sophomores Megan Carney and Meaghan Tyrrell were honorable mentions.

Hawryschuk earned first-team status for the second time in her career, the first following a 75 goal junior season. This year, she scored her 200th goal in a 10-5 victory over defending national champion Maryland and currently ranks sixth in Syracuse history for both points (249) and goals (205).

Cooper and Defliese led a Syracuse defense that finished the shortened season as the best in the country, allowing an average of seven goals per game. That included conceding five goals during a two game stretch against Albany and Binghamton.

The offense was also seventh in the nation in points per game (25.50). Hawryschuk, Carney and Tyrrell combined for 79 goals in eight games this season. Hawryschuk scored a career-high seven goals in the Orange’s season opener, while both Carney and Tyrrell notched five-goal performances against Albany and No. 6 Northwestern, respectively.

With their season cut short due to the coronavirus, the Orange (7-1, 1-0 Atlantic Coast) finished No. 4 in the final IL rankings.