3-story apartment building catches fire near Syracuse University

The Syracuse Fire Department extinguished a house fire Tuesday evening on the 1300 block of East Adams Street.

The fire was reported around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, SFD Captain David Ellis said in a press release. All floors on the back of the three-story house were on fire when SFD arrived at the scene, he said. Most of the fire was on the building’s exterior.

Three people were inside the house when the fire began and were able to evacuate before firefighters arrived, Ellis said. No injuries were reported.

Fire investigators are working to determine what caused the fire, Ellis said.