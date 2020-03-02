2nd SU student tests positive for COVID-19

A second Syracuse University student enrolled in a study abroad program has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a university official said Saturday.

The student was enrolled in SU’s Madrid study abroad program and did not return to Main Campus after leaving Spain, said Seth Tucker, director of global safety and support, in an email sent to students and families in the program.

The family notified the university of the positive results immediately, Tucker said. The student is currently recovering at home and has notified those believed to have been in close contact with them, he said.

“We understand this news might be concerning,” Tucker said in the email. “However, we call this to your attention so you can act accordingly.

The novel coronavirus causes COVID-19, a respiratory disease that has infected at least 286,932 and killed over 11,000 globally. New York state has confirmed over 10,000 cases, 13 of which are in Onondaga County.

A student enrolled in SU’s London study abroad program tested positive for the virus Thursday. The student also returned home directly from London and did not visit Main Campus.

The university has suspended all of its study abroad programs amid the COVID-19 pandemic. All students who returned from the Madrid program must self-quarantine for two weeks in accordance with guidelines from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We absolutely understand your anxiety,” Tucker said. “Please know that we will keep all students and families informed if there is additional information to share.”