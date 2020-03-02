2nd student at SU global partner school tests positive for coronavirus

A second student at a Syracuse University partner school in Australia has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The student, who attends the University of New South Wales’ Business School, received a positive test result Saturday night, university officials announced in an email Sunday. The student immediately went into self-isolation and was not contagious while on campus, the officials said.

“UNSW staff have spoken with the student and we extend our best wishes for a speedy recovery,” the officials said.

The novel coronavirus causes COVID-19, a respiratory disease that has spread to at least 134 countries, infected over 142,500, and killed over 5,300. Five people have died of the virus in Australia, according to The Daily Telegraph. There are 729 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New York state, none of which are in Onondaga County.

Another UNSW Sydney student tested positive for COVID-19 in late January. The student did not attend any classes or have close contact with others prior to being hospitalized, the university’s provost and vice chancellor said in an email.

SU students can study at UNSW Sydney through SU’s World Partner Program. SU this week suspended several study abroad and global partner programs in Europe following the U.S.’s announcement of a 30-day travel ban from most European countries.

SU Abroad will consider the travel advisory in its pending decision for other World Partner Programs operating outside of Europe, according to an email sent Thursday to SU students in European abroad programs.

Students, faculty and staff can request refunds for university-related travel canceled due to COVID-19, a university official announced Friday in an SU News release.