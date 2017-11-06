Video: Training with ROTC cadets
Published on November 6, 2017 at 6:50 pm
Mayoral candidates Ben Walsh, Juanita Perez Williams and Howie Hawkins spoke outside the Syracuse Technology Garden on Monday as Linda McMahon met with Rep. John Katko, R-N.Y., and Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y. Read more »
Syracuse's junior quarterback missed three series in Saturday's loss to Florida State and wore a boot after the game. Read more »
Profits from the event will go to the Matilda Joslyn Gage Foundation and the YWCA of Syracuse and Onondaga County. Read more »
