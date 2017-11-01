Three Syracuse players named to All-ACC teams

No. 11 Syracuse (12-5, 2-4 Atlantic Coast) had three players named to All-ACC teams Wednesday, the conference announced.

Senior back and 2016 All-American Lies Lagerweij made the All-ACC first team after being left off the preseason list. Senior midfielder Laura Hurff and Lagerweij’s fellow All-American back and junior Roos Weers were both second-team selections.

Weers led the Orange in both points (19) and goals (seven) this season. Lagerweij contributed 13 points with five goals of her own, and even made a couple appearances at forward, the position she originally came to Syracuse to play. Hurff had 14 points and four goals.

Syracuse also tied a program record with 11 shutouts this season, a mark originally set in 1993. Both the backs and Hurff, one of SU’s better defenders in the midfield and on penalty corners, all contributed to SU’s top-tier defense that has posted a .75 goals against average this season, good for No. 2 in the country.