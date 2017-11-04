Syracuse’s failure on power plays difference maker in 4-3 loss to No. 2 Boston College

Starting the third period on a power play trailing by one, Syracuse had an opportunity to tie. Fifteen seconds into the period, senior defender Megan Quinn launched a pass from mid rink to the blue line, looking for senior Stephanie Grossi. SU thought it started an offensive surge, but a defensive poke check and clear from a retreating Daryl Watts forced a restart for the Orange.

A common occurrence on most power plays for the home team, Syracuse (1-7-1) was unable to create any offense up a player. The inefficiency on power plays translated to a 4-3 loss to No. 2 Boston College (8-0-1) on Saturday at Tennity Ice Pavilion. Registering only three shots on four chances, the Eagles’ defensive aggression and intensity staved off any potential Orange offensive spurts.

“We were pretty causal back on the blue line (during power plays),” SU head coach Paul Flanagan said. “Whether it was Burris who is over on that right side or (DiGirolamo) up top, I thought we turned the puck over needlessly.”

Any opportunity for a possible rebound, chase or open wrist shot was cleared by the Boston College defenders. The Orange failed to record a shot on two separate power play opportunities.

For SU, only practice and doing a better job at reading and reacting will fix its issues, sophomore defender Lindsay Eastwood said. One of the three goal scorers on the day for the Orange, Eastwood, tallied three shots. None came during power plays.

Five minutes into the third period, Boston College junior forward Mckenna Newkirk was sent to the penalty box for a hook on sophomore Savannah Rennie. With another opportunity to tie up the score, SU pushed into the Boston College defensive zone. Senior Alysha Burris passed to redshirt junior Brooke Avery. But a quick poke set the puck free and allowed for a Boston College clear.

Though SU was able to tally a shot on this player-up opportunity, the Orange could not beat goalkeeper Katie Burt. Whenever the Orange would try and start the flow of the offense, mental errors and passing mistakes would hinder its momentum, Grossi said.

“We tried to make complicated plays instead of just moving it fast and do what we do best,” Grossi said. “(Power play issues) were mainly just on us overthinking.”

With a blocked shot on every single power play, Boston College’s defensive aggression on the penalty kill was the difference maker, Eastwood said.

Consistently, BC would bring two players up, pushing the Syracuse offense back behind its own blue line. Instead of pushing forward and created opportunities, the Orange attack was forced back, strained by the Eagles’ tempo and aggression.

“They were coming out and pressuring,” Flanagan said. “Our kids at the point just did not handle it well…. When it looked like we would get possession, we would set it up at the point and next thing you know they were all over us.”