Syracuse wants ‘revenge’ against No. 3 Boston College

Head dropped and spirits low, then-junior Stephanie Grossi was visibly frustrated. After jumping out to a two-goal lead against then-No. 6 Boston College, the Orange faced a four-goal onslaught and whiffed a potential upset.

That was 10 months ago on Jan. 4.

Now, with a rematch against No. 3 Boston College (6-0-1, 3-0-1 Hockey East) approaching, Syracuse (1-6-1) looks to jump start its season with a home upset. With two weeks to prepare for the Eagles, the Orange is relishing an opportunity to strike back.

“We really played well that first period and built a two-goal lead,” head coach Paul Flanagan said referencing last year’s loss. “I would like to think that our veterans look at the (Boston College) game as a chance for revenge.”

With only one win against BC in the history of the program, Flanagan and Syracuse have historically struggled against the Eagles.

Last season, after Syracuse scored twice in the first period, Boston College stormed back with four second-period goals, including a hat trick from then-senior forward Kristyn Capizzano. While disheartening, that stretch led to a greater motivation toward this weekend’s game, sophomore defender Lindsay Eastwood said.

On Dec. 10, 2015, SU was determined to defend home ice against BC, Flanagan said. Facing the then-undefeated and second-ranked Eagles, the Orange was ready to pull a major upset.

Two minutes in, Boston College dashed SU’s hopes. Then-Eagles senior Dana Trivigno dug the puck out from near the boards and found then-senior Lexi Bender at the point. Her shot in traffic bounced right to a forward who easily placed it past SU senior goalkeeper Abby Miller.

That goal was only the start of a six-goal run in the first 35 minutes, and the Orange never fully responded in a 7-2 loss.

SU still has memories of that game and having to finish out one of the worst losses in program history.

“We know what we didn’t do well and that was play defense,” Grossi said. “They’re definitely a skilled offensive team so we need to focus on our defense.”

This season, the Orange enter the rematch with Boston College on a three-game losing streak. After notching its first win against Providence on Oct. 13, SU has scored four goals while allowing 13 in nine periods.

Following a bye week, SU had time to fix offensive and defensive issues, Flanagan said. The Orange will face another strong offense in a BC team that averages just over four goals a game.

“The bye week has come at an opportune time,” Flanagan said. “We tried to do some extra things off ice … I wanted to give them some time to be students, recover any nagging injuries, and just get away from the game for a little bit.

“Boston College is very good and we need to be ready.”