Syracuse University graduate student arrested on child pornography charges

A Syracuse University graduate student was arrested Wednesday on child pornography charges, the New York State Police announced in a statement.

Bingdong Gu, a 22-year-old graduate student in the College of Engineering and Computer Science, allegedly promoted digital images and videos of children under the age of 10 years old engaging in sexual acts via the internet, according to state police.

Gu faces six felony charges, including three counts of promoting a sexual performance by a child and three counts of possessing a sexual performance by a child.

In a statement, an SU spokesperson said Gu has been suspended from the university indefinitely. The university declined to comment further because the investigation is ongoing.

Gu lived on the 100 block of Remington Avenue, west of South Campus.

New York State Police made the arrest in conjunction with the FBI Mid-State Child Exploitation Task Force, a federal organization that investigates sexual exploitation of children.

The Department of Defense also assisted in the investigation, according to state police.