Search committee announced for associate vice president, Title IX coordinator, chief equal opportunity officer
Kiran Ramsey | Senior Design Editor
Syracuse University on Friday announced that a committee will be searching for a candidate to fill SU’s new associate vice president, Title IX coordinator and chief equal opportunity officer position.
The committee — which includes university faculty, staff and SU Student Association members — will interview candidates for the three positions and provide finalist recommendations, according to an SU News release.
The associate vice president, Title IX coordinator and chief equal opportunity officer will develop strategies to “further foster a culture of inclusion and a safe and supportive learning environment” for the university community, according to the release.
Dawn Johnson, associate professor and chair of the School of Education’s higher education department, and Jake Tanksley, senior human resource business partner, will chair the committee.
The committee members are:
- Sanjay Chhablani, a professor in the College of Law with a courtesy appointment in the College of Arts and Sciences
- Katelyn Cowen, director of the Office of Health Promotions
- Angie Pati, SA’s vice president
- Abby Perer, associate general counsel of the Office of University Counsel
- Elizabeth Sedore, SA’s student life chair
Published on November 17, 2017 at 12:40 pm
Contact Jordan: jmulle01@syr.edu | @jordanmuller18