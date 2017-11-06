Syracuse University announces 4 additional mumps vaccination clinics

Syracuse University students will have four more opportunities to receive a measles, mumps and rubella vaccine this week, an official from the Office of Health Services announced Monday.

The free vaccine will be distributed Tuesday through Friday in the lower level of the Office of Health Services between 8:45 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Students can register for the clinics on the health services website.

The university hosted multiple vaccination clinics last month.

The mumps outbreak at SU has affected more than 100 members of the campus community. Since the first student was infected at the end of August, there have been 37 confirmed and 76 probable cases of the disease.

Students with confirmed or probable mumps are isolated from SU’s campus for up to five days. Some have been housed in the Sheraton Syracuse University Hotel and Conference Center.

Last month, a Centers for Disease Control advisory board recommended people exposed to mumps in outbreaks receive a third dose of the vaccine. New York state law currently requires all students attending college receive two doses of the MMR vaccine. Students, though, can waive that requirement for medical or religious reasons. In early October, the university said 17 students had not submitted vaccination records.

All students who have contracted the disease at SU have been properly vaccinated, according to health services.

Two doses of the mumps vaccine can be 88 percent effective, according to the CDC.