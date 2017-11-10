Syracuse remedies recent struggles with blown leads in 3-0 win over Penn State

When Megan Quinn’s goal found the back of the net late in the third period, it not only took the monkey off her back, but her team’s as well. It was her first goal of the season and gave Syracuse its first three-goal advantage of the year. Quinn raised her arms and embraced her teammates, letting out a sigh of relief as she skated to the bench.

After a frustrating stretch in which Syracuse (2-7-0, 1-0 College Hockey America) blew two-goal leads in two of its past four games, the Orange finally hung on to a two-score advantage against Penn State (2-7-4, 0-2-3). SU won its first conference game of the year in the 3-0 win on Friday night at Tennity Ice Pavilion. Just like it did last week against Boston College, Syracuse jumped out to a quick lead with a pair of goals. But this time, the Orange kept its opponent off the scoreboard the rest of the way.

After starting the season with just one win in its first eight games, Syracuse seemed to remedy its struggles against the Nittany Lions.

“We kept the momentum,” said head coach Paul Flanagan. “Even when Penn State played better in the second, Abbey made the save or we just played much better defensively. That was the difference.”

Last week, it was Boston College that fought back from a 2-0 deficit against the Orange. On Oct. 14, Providence mounted a comeback to score three straight goals and steal the win from Syracuse. In both instances, the Orange couldn’t maintain the momentum it gathered from its two goals.

A constant in both losses was the Orange’s inability to score a third, clinching goal to put away its opponent for good. Tonight, it came from Quinn, as she prevented SU’s third late-game collapse.

“It made everyone have a breather,” Quinn said. “It just ended it.”

The Ontario native believed that her goal sealed the deal for Syracuse, though Penn State had been attacking up until that point.

Clashing with PSU’s offense, SU tied a season-high eight penalties, including three in the third period alone. But every power-play opportunity was shut down by Syracuse.

“They were kind of in the back of my mind,” goalkeeper Abbey Miller, who notched her first shutout of the season, said. “I tried not to think of it because when I get caught thinking too much, that’s when I don’t play well.”

Miller explained that between Quinn’s goal and Syracuse’s past losses, the Orange was prepared to hold onto the lead. With an improved defense in front of her and Miller registering her first shutout of the year, she believes that the team is in a good position entering its conference slate.

Putting its struggles to hold on to leads behind, Syracuse has learned from its mistakes and, on Friday night, effectively shut down the Penn State attack.

“(It’s important) just knowing what we did wrong in those positions,” said Stephanie Grossi. “After not doing that today, if we’re in that position again we’ll know what to do. It’s good for our confidence.”