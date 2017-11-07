Syracuse lands at No. 13 in final NFHCA poll

Syracuse was voted No. 13 in the final National Field Hockey Coaches Association poll. That is a two spot drop from last week’s No. 11 ranking. The drop comes after a first-round ACC tournament loss to Louisville on Nov. 2, 3-2.

Syracuse (12-6, 2-4 Atlantic Coast) enters the NCAA tournament this weekend as effectively — although not officially denoted — the No. 14 seed as it lines up with No. 3 seeded Michigan (19-2, 8-0 Big Ten) in the first round. Michigan is ranked No. 3 in the final poll, matching up with its seeding.

The ACC placed all seven teams inside the top 14 of the final poll of the season. In addition to SU, Duke is No. 2, North Carolina is No. 4, Virginia is No. 5, Louisville is No. 8, Wake Forest is No. 12 and Boston College is No. 14. All of those teams, except Boston College, made the NCAA tournament.

Connecticut, who finished the season as the only undefeated team in Division I at 19-0, enters the tournament as the No. 1 seed and ranks No. 1 in the final poll as well.

Syracuse plays its first round game against Michigan on Saturday at Ocker Field in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The game gets underway at 11:30 a.m. The winner of that contest will take on the winner of the other Saturday game between Northwestern and Louisville. The quarterfinal game is set for Sunday, Nov. 12 at 2 p.m. at Ocker Field.