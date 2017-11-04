Syracuse junior Eric Dungey breaks program rushing touchdown record for quarterbacks

In Syracuse’s (4-5, 2-3 Atlantic Coast) 27-24 loss at Florida State on Saturday, Syracuse junior Eric Dungey broke the program record for rushing touchdowns by a quarterback. Dungey’s 20 career rushing touchdowns are the most in program history, surpassing former All-Americans Donovan McNabb and Billy Hurley.

Dungey, a 6-foot-4, 222-pound three-year starter, entered 2017 second among active ACC QBs in rushing yards (644) and rushing touchdowns (11), behind only Louisville Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson. Against the Seminoles, Dungey missed a quarter with an injury, yet still ran for 109 yards and a score. He has nine rushing touchdowns this season, only two shy of his combined total in 2015 and 2016.

He added 278 yards through the air, two TD passes and one interception in the loss to FSU. Syracuse has three games left this season.

Here is the Syracuse all-time rushing touchdown record for QBs:

1. Eric Dungey — 20 rushing touchdowns

T-2. Donovan McNabb — 19 rushing touchdowns

T-2. Bill Hurley — 19 rushing rouchdowns