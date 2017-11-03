Syracuse falls in straight sets to North Carolina State

Syracuse (17-9, 9-4 Atlantic Coast) fell to North Carolina State (16-8, 11-2), 3-0, on Friday night at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina. The Orange dropped the opening set, 11-25, but kept the next two close, eventually falling in both.

Four different SU players posted at least six kills, including Anastasiya Gorelina (10) and Santita Ebangwese (7). Christina Oyawale, Amber Witherspoon and Ebangwese each tallied three blocks, while Belle Sand led the back line, adding 12 digs. Bree Bailey and Julia Brown led the way for NC State’s offense, registering 16 kills each.

The Wolfpack established an early lead and didn’t look back in an opening set. With the score knotted at four, NC State took 11 of the game’s next 12 points, forcing two Syracuse timeouts. The hosts’ stifling defense prevented SU’s offense from producing a comeback, and the set ended 25-11. The Orange scored two points in a row just once during the first set, while the Wolfpack went on runs of four or more three separate times. SU’s 11-spot was its second lowest mark in a set this season.

Syracuse eventually found its footing, hopping out to a 10-7 lead to the second set. From there, two service aces and kills from Gorelina and Ebangwese helped the Orange to an 18-10 lead. The Wolfpack inched back after four kills from four different players, prompting SU head coach Leonid Yelin to call another timeout. NC State scored five of the game’s next seven points out of the timeout, finding itself down by one, 21-22. The teams traded points until the hosts finally broke through and won the set, 31-29.

The third set was the tightest of the match, with both teams finding success on offense. Syracuse, down 23-24, fended off four match points before finally falling, 27-29. After seven kills in the second set, NC State’s Julia Brown tacked on eight more in the third. The Orange used its balanced offense to keep pace with the Wolfpack. Six different SU players recorded kills in the final set. But it was not enough.

Syracuse continues its road trip on Sunday, when it takes on North Carolina at 1 p.m.